Climate Change Vulnerability and Risk Assessment Consultation

Climate change is happening with increasing speed and intensity.Efforts to date have focused largely on mitigation - that is attempts to limit emissions of greenhouse gases. It is now acknowledged, however, that the world is already experiencing the effects of climate change and moreover, that historic emissions are locked into the system and will result in further climatic change, regardless of how much we reduce our emissions today.

09-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR