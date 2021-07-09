Gibraltar unites to support British family as big match looms

With only a few days to the European Final it is adamant that the Euro’s have been a hot topic of debate in the sporting world the past month.

After Spain and Denmark crashed out of the tournament, many Gibraltarians around the Rock have been celebrating the fall of Spanish, whilst enjoying the pride of Britain as England have finally reached their first major tournament final since they won the world cup in 1966.They will face the Italian’s in the final and the match has been set up perfectly for Sunday Night.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR