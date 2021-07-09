Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 51 (47: residents, 4 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4250
Self-isolation: 176
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 64,771 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 11 new active cases in Gibraltar today.
1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
