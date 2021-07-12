IN PERSPECTIVE: Understanding Gibraltar:

Understanding Gibraltar is a nongovernmental organisation that focuses on promoting the understanding between cultural and religious groups, they became a registered charity in October 2020 and this has been key step to where they are now.

I spoke to Carmen Khalillian to discuss the organisation’s aims, what they had planned for the rest of the year whilst discussing Gibraltar’s multicultural religions and how intercultural integration is part and parcel of Gibraltarian life. Their pandemic has been active as they been working in relation to their research on multicultural Gibraltar as well as their charity work in collaboration with associations such as Childline Gibraltar or Clubhouse Gibraltar as well as Women in Need.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR