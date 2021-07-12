Moroccans protest over no direct link between Gibraltar and Morocco

The Moroccan border has been open for nearly a month now however certain Moroccans based in Gibraltar have found difficulties in flying over to visit their families as the only way is by flight from Malaga. This is affecting the older generations as the prices have been rocketing to fly to Morocco from Malaga and in some cases Moroccan’s have a car but don’t have a green card to drive through Spain.

