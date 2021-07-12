Secret Royal Navy marriage on the Rock

Lieutenant Lauren Hodges fell in love with Gibraltar and its romantic setting, a warm and friendly British territory on the edge of the European continent. Engaged since December 2018, Hodges and her new husband, Royal Navy Leading Physical Trainer Anthony ‘Scouse’ Carley, decided to get married at the Gibraltar Registry Office.“We still haven’t told our parents, but I’m telling you now,” she told PANORAMA with a beaming smile on her face. “The beauty of the Rock and its historic connection with the Royal Navy made it the perfect place for us to get married.”Due to complications in organising a large ceremony in the UK as a result of coronavirus restrictions, the couple chose to make their love official while abroad.

