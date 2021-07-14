Care Agency thanks Disability Society

The Gibraltar Disability Society is a charity founded in 1966. The Gibraltar Disability Society offer help to all, whether their disability be physical, learning or both. Their aim is to offer help and advice to people with disabilities and their families, whilst continuing to campaign for legislation to protect the right of people with disabilities. For example, by improving services provided by the government and for the introduction of other services to further improve the lives of disabled people and their families in Gibraltar. They raise funds in a number of ways to help disabled people with equipment and other necessities that are not covered by other financial sources.

