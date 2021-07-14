With EU treaty talks imminent, Gibraltar must not fall into EU ploy about concessions

by JOE GARCIA The start of the long-awaited mandate to initiate negotiations between the EU and the UK over Gibraltar is now imminent. It is expected the EU will come up with a tough stance, but if all goes well, there will be a new treaty about Gibraltar. But what will such a treaty entail?

Latest indications are that the European Commission will announce its mandate within days, possibly next week, when they will come up with its tough position, which is part of a ploy to be seen eventually to be making concessions when, in fact, they will have just artificially toughened their starting position.That is why the Chief Minister has been saying that he is not concerned about the expected tough line to be announced by the EU, as what matters is what will be agreed in the end. That may be so, but Gibraltar must be careful acknowledging concessions which are not.

