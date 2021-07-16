Children between the ages of 8 to 15 will be taught the basics of sailing this summer, as the Sailing Summer School at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club started this week.

The 6-week course, which forms part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme 2021, began on Monday, with various sporting and leisure activities taking place around the Rock between Monday 12th July and Friday 20th August 2021.Participants for the sailing summer school must be able to swim and be confident in the sea. The courses run Monday to Friday 11am till 1pm, and are aimed at beginners and those who have limited sailing knowledge.

