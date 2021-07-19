Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 211 (188: residents, 23: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4299
Self-isolation: 642
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 66,224 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976
There are 30 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
18 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 17. Vaccinated visitor aged 65-70. 18. Vaccinated visitor aged 20-25.
8 unvaccinated individuals
19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 24. Unvaccinated visitor aged 40-45. 25. Unvaccinated visitor aged 50-55. 26. Unvaccinated visitor aged 40-45.
4 unknown vaccination status
27. Resident unknown vaccination status aged 15-20. 28. Visitor unknown vaccination aged 55-60. 29. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 20-25. 30. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 25-30.
