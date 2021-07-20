No room for give-aways in Budget

The Government has already announced it will report a deficit of £158m and is projecting for a further deficit next year of £50m.

There will be no room for give-aways.But the Chief Minister is expected to want to add to the benefits and allowances available to the disabled and those who maintain persons with disabilities.Additionally, the Government is expected to continue to increase the Old Age Pension, as it has done every year since they were elected.

20-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR