The Budget to be announced today will show consolidated fund expenditure of over £550 million for the year ending March 2022.

Top of the list is the Gibraltar Health Authority with over £131 million and another £23 million-plus for elderly residential services.Meanwhile, the consolidated fund contributions show £30 million for Government-owned companies among other contributions.

20-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR