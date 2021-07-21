Multiple vehicle thefts lead to four arrests

Three juveniles and one 18-year-old man have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts across Gibraltar in the last three weeks.

The arrests took place after the Royal Gibraltar Police received 10 reports relating to vehicles being tampered with and stolen in several locations.The majority of the incidents have happened in underground car parks in the Westside area of Gibraltar.Other thefts and cases of vehicle tampering were also reported on Waterport Road, Beach View Terraces, Edinburgh Estate and Europlaza car park.In total, the police are investigating the theft of five motorcycles, two thefts of motorcycle helmets from within motorcycles, two cars being tampered with and one motorcycle being tampered with.

