BUDGET MEASURES IN FULL

The Chief Minister's address in Parliament yesterday on the Budget measures And now, I turn to the moment you have all been waiting for. Having shared all this detailed information with all Honourable Members, I will turn now to the measures that the Government proposes to introduce this year.

This year, in keeping with our manifesto commitment, the Disability Benefit will increase by the rate of inflation.The Old Age pension will similarly also increase in line with inflation.The Government has already made clear its commitment to equalise the pensionable age between men and women.We will continue our work to achieve that in the most advantageous way possible that is affordable for our community.That is work in progress that is taking longer because we are trying to deliver the best possible option for our people.Both the Disability Benefit and the Old Age pension have risen by at least the rate of inflation every year since we were elected, and will continue to do so.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR