Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 262 (235: residents, 27: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4319 (+17)
Self-isolation: 725
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 66,954 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 29 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,320
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,061
There are 32 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
22 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25 . 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 21. Vaccinated visitor aged 70-75. 22. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.
9 unvaccinated individuals
23. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
1 unknown vaccination status
32. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 45-50.
21-07-21
