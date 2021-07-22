FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

1. This proposed framework will be without prejudice to the issue of sovereignty and jurisdiction. 2. The EU/UK Agreement on Gibraltar (‘the EU/UK (GIB) Agreement’) will govern the relationship between Gibraltar and the EU in certain areas of EU competence.

3. The EU/UK (GIB) Agreement will contain recitals to safeguard the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom on sovereignty and jurisdiction.4. The EU/UK (GIB) Agreement will be preceded by this framework and by a political instrument that will lay out the basic understandings of Spain and the United Kingdom, together with the Gibraltar authorities, on the future relationship between Gibraltar, Spain and the EU. These understandings will be the basis of the future EU/UK (GIB) Agreement. They could be accompanied by other agreements on areas of national competence, as well as administrative arrangements and memoranda of understanding aimed at developing the practical aspects of the agreements aforementioned.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR