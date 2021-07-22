Gibraltar will not be CONNED

by JOE GARCIA Following the framework agreement which seemed to open the way for an acceptable deal with the EU, Gibraltar was shaken when the European Commission published a lengthy report which reverted to 'red lines' and other unacceptable issues.

Among other conditions it stated:*To ensure a full protection of the Schengen area, external border control and surveillance would take place at Gibraltar port, airport and waters carried out by Spain applying the relevant EU rules.*Spanish border guards would have all necessary powers to perform border controls and surveillance and the ensuing obligations, including with respect to acting on alerts in the databases (for example to refuse entry).

