The UK, Spain and Gibraltar at war with the EU

We did make the point yesterday that Gibraltar would not be conned by the strange behaviour of the European Commission after they had taken a position that was even against one of their member states, so how can anyone trust the boys from Brussels, now or ever?

The Gibraltar government says it notes and welcomes the very clear position on the EU negotiating mandate set out by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, at his first meeting with the new Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, who is also committed to the New Year’s Eve Framework Agreement, recognising that the potential treaty between the UK and the EU in relation to Gibraltar would be good, not just for the Campo de Gibraltar, but also for Gibraltar.

23-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR