From one cliff-edge scenario to the next, and on to the NNO Board

The consequences of our EU exit have been felt across every department, every authority and every agency. Because, quite simply, membership of the European Union had percolated into every area of life. Everywhere.

Therefore exit from the European Union, as someone observed during this process, has been like trying to remove the eggs from a cake after baking it.It has meant at least two detailed strands of work running in parallel. Often more.That work intensified and peaked with different deadlines.There were a number of such cliff-edge scenarios.Several came before the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded.Members will recall that our original departure date was set for 29 March 2019,then 12 April 2019 and then 31 October.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR