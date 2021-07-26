Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 304 (278: residents, 26: visitors)Recovered cases: 4393 (+19)Self-isolation: 669Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 67,574 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 10 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,329Vaccines done (second dose): 39,077

There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

19 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 19. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

3 unvaccinated individuals

20. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.

