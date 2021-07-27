Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 329 (305: residents, 24: visitors)Recovered cases: 4403 (+10)Self-isolation: 677Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 67,901 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 35 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,329Vaccines done (second dose): 39,077

There are 35 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

24 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90 . 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 19. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35. 20. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 21. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 22. Vaccinated visitor aged 50-55. 23. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 24. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

11 unvaccinated individuals

25. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 60-65. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60.

27-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR