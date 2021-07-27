Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 329 (305: residents, 24: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4403 (+10)
Self-isolation: 677
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 67,901 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 35 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,329
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,077
There are 35 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
24 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90 . 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 19. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35. 20. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 21. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 22. Vaccinated visitor aged 50-55. 23. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 24. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.
11 unvaccinated individuals
25. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 60-65. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60.
