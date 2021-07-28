SCHOLARSHIPS FROM THE PARASOL FOUNDATION

The Parasol Foundation Trust in collaboration with The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the continuation of “The Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme”.

This programme has been designed to help the next generation of musicians and actors develop and have more teaching contact and prep time.Two Scholarships for “Excellence and Promise” will be on offer: This will be offered to students who show a high level of skill or have the potential to excel.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR