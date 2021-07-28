Small businesses and large events

The GFSB has written to the Minister for Business and the Minister for Civil Contingencies regarding the recent cancellation of “large events” announced by Government on 22 July 2021 and the call for “private bars, restaurants and nightclubs to be cautious in the events that they hold, to strictly control numbers and to ensure that clients are vaccinated AND have a negative COVID-19 test result.”
These measures, which effectively put an end to business in the large events sector for the foreseeable future, come just days after the Government was giving permission to events to operate at full capacity and have created considerable uncertainty in the food and beverage sector as to what measures they should now be implementing.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
28-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR