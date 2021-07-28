Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 303 (283: residents, 20: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4470 (+67)
Self-isolation: 643
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 68,421 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 32 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 18 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,329
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,077
There are 32 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
24 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 19. Vaccinated visitor aged 35-40. 20. Vaccinated visitor aged 35-40. 21. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35. 22. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 23. Vaccinated visitor aged 50-55. 24. Vaccinated visitor aged 35-40.
8 unvaccinated individuals
25. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.
