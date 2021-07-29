Cross Frontier Group wants benefits, certainties and fluidity

The Cross Frontier Group is asking Governments for an agreement that benefits citizens and provides certainty for the future.

In an online meeting, the organizations that make up the Cross Frontier Group have assessed the situation of the upcoming negotiating process for the post-Brexit agreement, whilst also reiterating the interests of civil society in Governments reaching an agreement that provides legal certainty to the relations between both territories that allows for a deepening of economic, social and cultural cooperation. Trade union and business organizations demand fluidity at the border throughout the process.

