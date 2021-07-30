Serious incident at airport

 Friday, July 30, 2021 - 09:40
There was a serious incident at the airport yesterday affecting a flight from Bristol, who had a disruptive passenger onboard. It was at around ten in the morning, when the RGP Control Room received a call from Air Traffic Control asking for a police presence when the EasyJet flight EZY6299 arrived from Bristol. 


The aircraft’s captain had reported that he had a disruptive passenger onboard. Later information suggested that the man had been violent towards another passenger.

