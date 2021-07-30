IN PERSPECTIVE - The fight against suicide in Gibraltar

Suicide is something that hasn't been tackled in Gibraltar for many years. I spoke to Joel Orme who is the Founder of pressure group ‘UGOOD GIB’. They strive to be at the forefront of the fight against suicide in Gibraltar by encouraging education of mental health issues and resources, providing practical advice to sufferers, uniting efforts to change behaviour in the community, and helping and holding organisations accountable to eradicate suicide from their environment and from the wider population.

Their vision is to be at the forefront of the fight against suicide in Gibraltar by encouraging education of mental health issues and resources, providing practical advice to sufferers, uniting efforts to change behaviour in the community, and helping and holding organisations accountable to eradicate suicide from their environment and from the wider population.Their 3 aims are to educate, engage and to hold accountability. In terms of educating they want to teach people, organisations, and communities about mental health and suicide within Gibraltar, showing how everyone can pitch in to help, and showcasing resources available to all. With regards to engaging they will work with organisational and community leaders to engage in discussions around how best they and their teams can help eradicate suicide and promote positive discussions within Gibraltar. Lastly accountability where they will be holding organisations accountable when changing for the better, and helping them reach their final goal. Ensuring all organisations are responsible for how they deal with mental health.

