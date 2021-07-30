Govt’s strategy to tackle mental health problems

by MEGAN STRINGER The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento has launched the Gibraltar National Mental Health Strategy. The main aim of the 5-year strategy is to improve the mental health and wellbeing of the population of Gibraltar. Its mission is to provide an inclusive integrated mental health system that promotes self-care, recovery and reduces stigma.

Talking about the strategy at the press conference at St Bernard’s Hospital yesterday, the Minister said: “I am launching Gibraltar’s National Health Strategy. I am very proud, and feel very privileged to be in a situation where we can launch a five year strategy for Gibraltar, especially because there has been so much hard work gone into the preparation of this document.

