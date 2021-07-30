Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 347 (327: residents, 20: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4471 (+0)
Self-isolation: 674
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 68,931 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the
above figures.
Of the 19 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,334
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,106
There are 19 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
14 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
7. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25
8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60
10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25
11. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
12. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90
13. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
14. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60
5 unvaccinated individuals
15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10
17. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50
18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
19. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30
