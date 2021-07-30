Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 347 (327: residents, 20: visitors)Recovered cases: 4471 (+0)Self-isolation: 674Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 68,931 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in theabove figures.Of the 19 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were closecontacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,334Vaccines done (second dose): 39,106



There are 19 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

14 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

7. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25

8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60

10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25

11. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

12. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90

13. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

14. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60

5 unvaccinated individuals

15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10

17. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50

18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

19. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30

