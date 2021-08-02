Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

Last week saw the first competition week of the programme take place, with children of all ages competing in sports such as hockey, table tennis, football and orienteering.Liam Payas is the Assistant Sports Development and Training Officer at the GSLA. He explained what the turnout has been like this year: “This week we have just gone over 300 children registered for the summer sports, which is a big milestone given we’re only halfway through. We hope to break 2019’s record, which was over 340.“We have changed the programme slightly this year by including the competition week halfway through, as we did realise that when we did one competition at the end not everyone could attend as some people had holidays, so by having two competition weeks we felt like we could give everyone the chance to compete at their level.The halfway point competition week replaces the maze event which the Summer Sports programme used to organise. Liam said: It’s not just a competition that puts everyone against each other; sometimes it’s a competition between themselves. We want to provide a platform for all children to be able to feel like a winner at some point, or at certain events; because everyone has different skills.“We try and provide as many circuits and skill competitions as possible so everyone can achieve their own goals and progress. This is our third week of the programme, so for the last two weeks we have been working towards this third week competition week, and then for the next two weeks we will focus on the final competition week. They do get practice and they know what’s coming.”

