COMING: Rock high tourism

The cable car was built and installed by Swiss cable car manufacturer, Von Roll Limited, and first opened to the public in 1966. The tourist attraction saw a refurbishment take place in 1986, when the cars we see now were installed. They currently carry up to 30 people to the top of the rock in around 8 minutes. In 2007, the Top Station was refurbished, and with it saw the opening of the Mons Calpe Suite, a restaurant and bar with spectacular views, a place also registered to conduct weddings.55 years on from the creation of the Gibraltar Cable Car and the current carriages and stations at the top and bottom of the rock are not fit for purpose. An increase in tourism means that the demands of the modern traveller have outgrown the current cable car and its facilities, thus a change needed to happen.

02-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR