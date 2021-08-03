Trustees of Community Care warn the Action Group

Statement from James Levy, Chairman, The Trustees of Community Care: The Trustees of Community Care note the terms of the debate relating to the Trust last week in Parliament. As has been the practice for the last 30 years, the Trustees do not get involved in any political arguments. Their sole purpose is to administer the Charity.

The Trustees urge the Community Care Action Group to reflect on the information provided by the Hon Sir Joe Bossano KCMG as to the history of the creation of the Trust and the reasons for it. This information has been in the public domain since the 1990's, but it has, no doubt, been helpful for Sir Joe to refresh memories by highlighting this in Parliament.

03-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR