Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 262 (257: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 4644 (+9)Self-isolation: 546Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 69,490 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 29 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 17 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,340Vaccines done (second dose): 39,119

There are 29 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

17 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25.

12 unvaccinated individuals

18. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.

03-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR