University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy trains Customs Officers

STCW came into force in 1978 as Governments across the world agreed to standardise training. Known as STCW Basic Safety Training, it is required by all seafarers who are working on board commercial ships or Superyachts.The University ’s five-day Basic Safety Training course enjoys approval from the UK’s prestigious Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and blends theoretical elements with practical activities such as firefighting and personal survival techniques.

