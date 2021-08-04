Incident at petrol station leads to arrests

Two local men have been arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police after a vehicle drove off at speed from a petrol station – ripping off the petrol hose that was still attached to the car.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week (28 July), when HM Customs officers saw a locally registered vehicle filling multiple plastic containers with fuel at a local petrol station.On realising they were being watched, the vehicle sped off whilst in the middle of refuelling.

04-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR