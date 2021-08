A busy start to the week for the Gibraltar naval base as HMS BANGOR and HMS MIDDLETON arrive alongside for a programmed logistics visit.

HMS BANGOR a Sandown-Class Mine Hunter based at Faslane and HMS MIDDLETON a Hunt-Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel based in Portsmouth, have both recently completed intensive Operational Sea training prior to their deployment as part of Operation Kipion.

