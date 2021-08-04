Gibraltar Netball to host 2025 Netball World Youth Cup

The tournament, which showcases the world’s top 20 teams aged 21 and under, will take place in two main competition venues in Gibraltar – The Tercentenary Sports Hall and Europa Sports Park, which was built for the 2019 Island Games.World Netball President, Liz Nicholl, said: “On behalf of the Board of World Netball, I am delighted to announce that Gibraltar Netball Association, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, will be hosting the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup. Gibraltar has shown its capabilities in hosting events such as the Island Games 2019, Europe Netball competitions and many other international events and will deliver an inspiring experience for our young athletes. World Netball is keen to support our growing Member nations in delivering major netball competitions and Gibraltar are leading the way with their strong bid for this event.”

04-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR