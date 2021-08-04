Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 260 (254: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4670 (+26)
Self-isolation: 540
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 69,869 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,340
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,119
There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
14 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
8 unvaccinated individuals
15. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Unvaccinated visitor aged 0-5.
