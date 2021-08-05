YOUR DAILY HEALTH

How to talk to your child about drugs
It can be difficult to talk about drugs with your kids. Use these tips to help you talk openly with your child.
Don't panic
If you find out that your child has tried drugs, your first reaction may be anger or panic.
Wait until you're calm before discussing it with them, and show them love and concern rather than anger.Do your homework about drugs
Make sure you know enough about drugs to talk to your child in an informed way.
The national drugs website FRANK is a reliable source of drugs information.
