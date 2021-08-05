£10,000 for the youth

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar, with funding provided by the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity, will be distributing grants totalling £10,000 in the for the coming year to the youth of Gibraltar.

A formal handover ceremony took place in the Convent Garden last Tuesday during which, Deputy Governor Nick Pyle and his wife Ros Day, who launched the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity here in Gibraltar, presented a cheque to Rotary President, Jane Hart Simmons. Also in attendance were Honorary Treasurer Paul Church and Honorary Secretary Lynda Church.

