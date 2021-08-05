Government confirms death from COVID-19

The Government regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 now stands at 95.

The deceased was a man aged 60-65 years old, who died yesterday afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonitis with superimposed bacterial pneumonia. The deceased had underlying medical conditions and was unvaccinated against COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

