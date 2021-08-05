Fuel containers recycled

Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Section officers have taken 248 fuel containers to the Recycling Centre this week. All containers had a hole drilled in them first, to prevent them being re-used by organised crime gangs.

Last January, the RGP launched a campaign asking for the public’s help to report any large quantities of plastic containers seen around Gibraltar.Since the launch of the appeal, the RGP says they have seized hundreds of fuel containers and a number of vehicles and vessels, thanks to tip-offs from the general public.Fuel containers are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs (Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats) used by drug traffickers.

05-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR