Half the world is named Gibraltar, well almost!

by PANORAMA reporter So you think our Rock is the only place in the world named Gibraltar, well there are as many as 50 depending on which list you look at. And it depends on what the list is for.

A list about earthquakes lists, among others, a city in Michigan USA with a populaton of 4,500. In Pennsylvania there is a place with population 680. And in Washington and California. And what about the place in Chiapas Mexico with 380 population, or one in Veracruz population 30.Another list says there are 10 places named Gibraltar in Colombia; 4 in the USA; and two each in New Zealand, Jamaica and Australia.And there are places named Gibraltar where you would least expect it, for example, in Senegal,in Guatemala and in the Dominican Republic.Indeed, there are quite a few in South America.

