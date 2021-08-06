Gibraltar at FIBA European Championship for Small Countries

Head coach Adam Cassaglia spoke to the Panorama about the preparations, the goals and how this team compared to previous selections. The atmosphere from the squad in training is a positive one and the players feel confident and level headed. The preparation the past week has consisted of reviewing their offences and how they can be structured in defence. This is a key part of planning as they face Malta on Tuesday at 5pm local time and it is essential for them to get it right once game day comes along in order to go far in the tournament.

