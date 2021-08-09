WOMAN OF THE WEEK

Rhythmic Gymnastics coach Sally Holmes has been an integral part to Gibraltarian Sport since her arrival from South Africa to Gibraltar.

From coaching an Olympian to creating foundations for future gymnasts, she’s definitely pulled the strings in order to push sports in Gibraltar. She spoke to Panorama to discuss her move to Gibraltar, her strengths in coaching and how she had been coping the past year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR