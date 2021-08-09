No light just yet for us at the end of the tunnel

by CARMEN GOMEZ The more I read on and about the EU, the more I realize that it is not the club (union) that we thought we were becoming members of. I recall Sir William Jackson saying a very long time ago that we were already Europeans, well before we joined the EEC.

Not only did we not have to prove anything to anyone on that score, but we set an exemplary record and were doing fine until Spain joined. I recall a piece on Gibraltar that the journalist TunkuVaradarajan wrote in November 20th 2014, which is worthwhile going back to read, because it is as fresh today as it was then. It is a well written piece of journalism only because, unlike others, the writer had not only previously visited our shores; but he knew and understood Spain’s stance against us.

