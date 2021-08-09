Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Monday, August 9, 2021 - 13:11
Monday 9th August 2021
Total tests done: 318,403
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 318,367
Confirmed cases: 5136 (+9)
Active cases: 215 (202: residents, 13: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4792 (+0) 


Self-isolation: 481
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 70,522 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted
and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 36,360
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,150

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

5 unvaccinated individuals
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
9. Unvaccinated visitor aged 45-50

