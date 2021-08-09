Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Self-isolation: 481Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 70,522 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were closecontacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 36,360Vaccines done (second dose): 39,150

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

5 unvaccinated individuals

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50

8. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40

9. Unvaccinated visitor aged 45-50

09-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR