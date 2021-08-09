Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Self-isolation: 481
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 70,522 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted
and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 36,360
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,150
There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
4 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
5 unvaccinated individuals
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
9. Unvaccinated visitor aged 45-50
