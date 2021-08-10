Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Confirmed cases: 5154 (+18)Active cases: 224 (211: residents, 13: visitors)Recovered cases: 4800 (+8)Self-isolation: 497Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 70,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 16 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were closecontacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,360Vaccines done (second dose): 39,156

There are 16 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

8 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70

2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60

5. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85

6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

8. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60



8 unvaccinated individuals

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40

11. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55

12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20

13. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30

14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10

