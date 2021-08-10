Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Confirmed cases: 5154 (+18)
Active cases: 224 (211: residents, 13: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4800 (+8)
Self-isolation: 497
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 70,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted
and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 16 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,360
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,156
There are 16 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
8 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70
2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60
5. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85
6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
8. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60
8 unvaccinated individuals
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
11. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55
12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20
13. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30
14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10
