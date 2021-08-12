RISK OF EXPLOSION AVERTED, SAYS RGP

A potential disaster, the risk of explosion, was averted on Tuesday night, thanks to an alert member of the public. At around 8.25pm, an anonymous caller reported that they had seen several fuel containers being taken into a domestic property in Knights Court.

A police statement adds: "Officers immediately attended the residence and, although no-one was at home, they found 4 x 25litre containers in one of the bedrooms, each more than half full of fuel. Clearly, this 50-70 litres of fuel constituted a fire risk to all the other properties in the block. The containers were therefore seized and removed."

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR