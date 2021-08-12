Taxpayers’ yearly subsidy to GBC at highest ever, plus other handouts, brings total to over £14 million this year

Thanks to PANORAMA probing, it has been uncovered that the annual payments the Government will have to make for the luxurious GBC building, is more than at first intimated. The first official statement spoke of an annual rental cost of £300,000, but we established that this would be over a period of 15 years.

But further questioning has elicited that the £300,000 annual payment included a negotiated discount for the first three years and we also subsequently established that the negotiated discount was for £88,000 per annum.This could only mean that for the first 3 years, the negotiated payment per annum was for £300,000; but for the next 12 years, it would be £388,000 per year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR